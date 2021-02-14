Brokerages Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) PT at $56.00

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday.

NUS stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,900.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,563. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $31,957,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

