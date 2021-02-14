Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target at $130.38

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.76. 139,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,080. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.