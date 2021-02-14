Brokerages Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Price Target at $150.70

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.69. 551,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,990. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in American Water Works by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,566,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

