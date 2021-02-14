Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target at $55.25

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

