Brokerages Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.08. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $112.14 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,944,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

