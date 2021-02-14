Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $993.80 million and the highest is $1.69 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,139,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $153.26.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

