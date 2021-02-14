Brokerages Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to announce $25.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.94 million to $25.30 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $15.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $117.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $117.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.38 million, with estimates ranging from $98.76 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

ERII traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 270,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,194. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $845.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $535,492.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $682,965.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,173. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.