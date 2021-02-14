Brokerages Anticipate IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. IntriCon posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IntriCon by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IntriCon by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $194.78 million, a PE ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.