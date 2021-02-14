Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $919.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $927.77 million and the lowest is $904.20 million. Genpact posted sales of $923.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Genpact stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,777. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth about $353,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 53.5% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Genpact by 63.3% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

