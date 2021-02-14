Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 357.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

ASPS opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $169.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.