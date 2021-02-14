BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,518 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 459,619 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $332,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

