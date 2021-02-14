BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 465 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $148.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.20. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

