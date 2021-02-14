BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $60.00 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $23,177,150. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.