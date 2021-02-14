BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 283,704 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.36% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $84,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VET. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

