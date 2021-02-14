BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,793 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 201,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

