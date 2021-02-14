BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $269.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.51. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.