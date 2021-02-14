Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Short Interest Update

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

BMTM opened at $2.71 on Friday. Bright Mountain Media has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 503.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators.

