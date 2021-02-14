Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Short Interest Update

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.
BMTM opened at $2.71 on Friday. Bright Mountain Media has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.
About Bright Mountain Media
Bright Mountain Media, Inc is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators.
