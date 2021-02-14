Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 981 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

NYSE HON traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.