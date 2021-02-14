Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 20,600 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 965,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,426. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.