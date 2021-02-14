Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up 1.5% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.69. 551,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

