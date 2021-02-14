Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 250 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,486,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $819,645,000 after purchasing an additional 329,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $497,498,000 after purchasing an additional 347,494 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $108.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

