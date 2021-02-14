Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Up to $7.09

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $7.50. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 36,463 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.39.

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

