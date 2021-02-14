Boston Partners Sells 75,519 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,519 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.09% of PQ Group worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PQG. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of PQG opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

