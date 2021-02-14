Boston Partners Sells 486,853 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Boston Partners reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 486,853 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $46,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 182,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $64.54.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

