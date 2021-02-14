Boston Partners Sells 267,454 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,181,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,454 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ambev were worth $25,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,186 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 98.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 28.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ABEV opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.82.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

