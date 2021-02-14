Boston Partners Purchases 19,622 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $29,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after buying an additional 2,497,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after buying an additional 2,281,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.