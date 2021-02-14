Boston Partners Has $41.05 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Boston Partners raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Markel were worth $41,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $113,610,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,482,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,106.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,024.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,019.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.