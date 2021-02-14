Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,935 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.97.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $88.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

