Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

