Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aptiv by 213.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after buying an additional 513,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after buying an additional 370,700 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $30,528,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

APTV opened at $156.29 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $156.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

