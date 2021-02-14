Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

NYSE AMP opened at $218.08 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $218.35. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,449 shares of company stock worth $21,130,649. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.