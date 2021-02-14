Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 536 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 730.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $485.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $386.83 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.79.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

