Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,095 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $127.98 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.