Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Update

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 671,700 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the January 14th total of 276,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Borqs Technologies stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Borqs Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Borqs Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Borqs Technologies by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

