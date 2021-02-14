BoringDAO Market Cap Reaches $32.82 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $569.65 or 0.01160667 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and $7.03 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00277121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00097304 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,629.73 or 0.90932996 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00059415 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,605 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

