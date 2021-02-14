BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.85-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7-15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.61 billion.
BWA opened at $41.99 on Friday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.57.
In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
