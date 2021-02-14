BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.85-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7-15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.61 billion.

BWA opened at $41.99 on Friday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.57.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

