BMO Capital Markets Raises Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$23.00

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday.

CCO stock opened at C$20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.69 and a twelve month high of C$21.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.71. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.40.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

