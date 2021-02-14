BMO Capital Markets Raises Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $21.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABST. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.14 million, a P/E ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $66,098,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $36,638,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,488,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $8,341,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $4,661,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

