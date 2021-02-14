Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Up 164.7% in January

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the January 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BKEPP opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

