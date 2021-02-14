Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV) Trading Down 0.8%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV)’s share price fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.92 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.07 ($0.04). 1,077,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,818,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £11.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) Company Profile (LON:BMV)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

