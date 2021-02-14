Blue Chip Partners Inc. Lowers Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,883,000 after acquiring an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,140,000 after purchasing an additional 315,102 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

