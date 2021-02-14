Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $15.22 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $163.39 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

