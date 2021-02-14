Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 330 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,492,580 shares of company stock worth $404,856,470 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

