Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 3,141 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.