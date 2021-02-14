BlockStamp (BST) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 65.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $429.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,237,835 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,869 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

