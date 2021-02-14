BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in BlackRock by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $722.98 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

