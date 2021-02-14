BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the January 14th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 50,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of FRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 123,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,352. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

