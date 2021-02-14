BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) were down 11.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.20 and last traded at $133.47. Approximately 2,704,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 630,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

