BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Raised to $158.00 at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

BL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $133.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

