BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.